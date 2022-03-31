Mumbai, Mar 31 (PTI) BJP leader Ashish Shelar on Thursday claimed that COVID-19- related restrictions are going to be lifted in Maharashtra from April 2 only because of the pressure mounted by his party and the state's people.

The Shiv Sena-led government was not even ready to allow processions on the occasion of Gudhi Padwa (Marathi new year) but had to yield, he said, speaking to reporters here.

"I had demanded relaxation in COVID-19 restrictions during the Budget session, but my demand was flatly rejected. The same government has now lifted all the restrictions," he said.

Was the three-party government was waiting for a nod from "the Delhi office of a party," Shelar said in a veiled reference to Congress, a ruling alliance partner.

