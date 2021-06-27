Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], June 27 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir administration on Sunday extended the closure of all educational institutions in the Union Territory till July 15, 2021, in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"All universities, colleges, technical/skill development institutions in Jammu and Kashmir shall remain closed for imparting on-campus/in person education to the students till 15.07.2021, except for the courses/programs that require physical presence of students on account of laboratory/ research/ thesis work and internship etc. Teaching in all these institutions will be in online mode," read an order by the Jammu and Kashmir government.

It further stated, "All schools and coaching centre in Jammu and Kashmir shall continue to remain closed for imparting on-campus/in-person education to students of all classes till 15.07.2021."

On Sunday, the union territory reported 415 new COVID-19 cases, out of these, 171 are from Jammu Division and 244 are from Kashmir Division.

In the last 24 hours, 745 people recovered from the infection. Eight people succumbed to COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, taking the cumulative toll to 4,304. At present, there are as many as 5,292 active cases in Jammu and Kashmir. (ANI)

