Pune, Jul 27 (PTI)Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Monday asked officials to set up three "jumbo" COVID-19 treatment facilities in Pune amid spike in cases.

During a visit to review the COVID-19 situation here, Pawar also said there were complaints of overcharging against some private hospitals, adding these bills will be examined by independent accountants.

Also Read | Punjab | Barcode System Used in All Govt & Private Hospitals To Ensure Scientific Management of Biomedical Waste: Live News Breaking And Coronavirus Updates on July 27, 2020.

He asked district and civic officials to ramp up health infrastructure in and around Pune keeping in mind the August-end scenario.

Pune officials had said an 800-bed mega facility would be set up to treat coronavirus positive patients.

Also Read | Eid al-Adha 2020: Why Do Muslims Sacrifice Animals on Bakrid? Know Significance of Religious Act Linked to Prophet Abraham.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)