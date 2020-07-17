Siliguri (West Bengal) [India], July 17 (ANI): The streets in most parts of Siliguri in West Bengal wore a deserted look as several wards of the Darjeeling district entered the third day of the seven-day lockdown on Friday. Sanitation exercises are also been carried out in several parts of the city.

The lockdown is being observed in Siliguri after the Darjeeling district task force announced it as a necessary step to combat the spread of COVID-19. The Darjeeling district task force on Wednesday had declared complete lockdown in 47 wards for seven days starting 9 am due to rising COVID-19 cases.

Also Read | JAC 12th Result 2020 Declared: Where and How to Check Jharkhand Board Exam Results Online at jac.jharkhand.gov.in.

According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total number of COVID-19 cases in West Bengal stands at 36,117, including 13,679 active cases. While 21,415 cases are cured/discharged/migrated and the death toll is at 1,023. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)