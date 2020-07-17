The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) declared the 12th result 2020 today, July 17. Students who appeared in the Jharkhand board exams this year, can now check their marks online at jac.jharkhand.gov.in, jacresults.com and jharresults.nic.in. It is important to note here that JAC result 2020 is released for all the streams—Arts, Science and Commerce. There is a possibility that the above-mentioned official websites of Jharkhand board take time to respond because of heavy traffic. In such case, students are advised to wait and try again later or visit examresults.net to check their marks. CBSE 10th, 12th Board Exam Results 2020 Declared: Here’s How Students Can Apply for Rechecking and Revaluation Online.

Where to Check JAC 12th Result 2020?

The Jharkhand board has declared 12th result 2020 for Arts, Science, and Commerce. Students can access their scores by visiting the official websites of the board, jac.jharkhand.gov.in, jacresults.com and jharresults.nic.in. In addition to these websites, the JAC 12th board exam result 2020 is also available at third-party websites such as examresults.net. To check the results online, students will have to submit their registration number or roll number. Click HERE to download your Intermediate results for Arts, Science and Commerce streams.

How to Check JAC 12th Result 2020?

Visit any of the official websites, jac.jharkhand.gov.in, jacresults.com and jharresults.nic.in.

and Click on the activated link of JAC 12th result 2020 available on the homepage.

Enter your roll number code and roll number in the given section.

Once submitted, your JAC 12th result 2020 will be displayed on the computer screen.

Check and download the same for future reference.

Usually, JAC board declares 12th results on separate dates for each stream. But this year, the council decided to announce the results on the same day for Arts, Science and Commerce. The JAC 10th board exam results were already declared this year, and a total of 75.01% cleared the exams successfully.

