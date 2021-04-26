Ahmedabad, Apr 26 (PTI) Two BJP MLAs from Vadodara in Gujarat on Monday demanded a lockdown in the state to tackle the surge in COVID-19 cases.

The two MLAs, Ketan Inamdar representing Savli Assembly constituency and Shailesh Mehta of Dabhol, held a meeting in Vadodara during the day to discuss outbreak issues, including supply of medical oxygen to hospitals in rural areas.

Inamdar told reporters he had written to Chief Minister Vijay Rupani demanding a lockdown as the situation could get serious, especially due to wedding functions being organised in large numbers this time unlike last year amid the outbreak.

He also said awareness among the rural population was poor and a combination of such factors could worsen the situation, and, therefore, he had asked the CM to enforce lockdown.

Inamdar also protested against the Vadodara district administration's decision to ban 164 hospitals from admitting COVID-19 patients requiring oxygen, adding that it was the duty of the administration to ensure all hospitals get adequate oxygen supply.

Mehta seconded Inamdar and said lockdown was needed to break the chain of infection.

He also said Vadodara district's daily quota of 160 metric tonnes of oxygen must be maintained.

In a 24-hour period ending at 5pm on Monday, Vadodara city added 528 cases to its COVID-19 tally, while the figure was 178 in the district's rural parts.

