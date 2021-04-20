New Delhi, Apr 20 (PTI) The Supreme Court Tuesday said only urgent matters will be listed for hearing in the apex court from April 22 amid the prevailing situation of COVID-19 pandemic.

“In continuation of Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) dated July 4, 2020 and circular(s) issued earlier regarding mentioning of matter(s), it is hereby notified for the information of all concerned: (a) only urgent matters will be listed for hearing w.e.f April 22, 2021,” a circular issued by the top court administration said.

The apex court administration also came out with another notice which said in view of the prevailing COVID situation, “the competent authority has been pleased to direct as follows: 1. The matters shown in the final cause lists of miscellaneous matters and regular hearing matters for April 22, 2021 (Thursday) will not be taken up for hearing and the same stand adjourned.”

The circular said that advocate-on-record or party-in-person may send the signed and verified mentioning-application along with synopsis containing the grounds of urgency not exceeding one page in fresh matter only by e-mail on working days by 1 PM and by 11.30 AM on Saturday.

It said the same shall be processed for listing on the next to next working day, subject to availability of the concerned bench and approval of the competent authority.

It said the mentioning applications received thereafter shall be processed for listing on the working day after the next to next working day.

It said “the advocate-on-record/party-in-person may send signed and verified mentioning-application along with synopsis containing the grounds of urgency not exceeding one page in the IA (Interlocutory Application) in pending matter and Miscellaneous Application (MA) in disposed of matter only by e-mail …. and the same shall be processed for listing on the next to next working day, subject to availability of the concerned bench and approval of the competent authority.”

“The mentioning applications received thereafter shall be processed for listing on the working day after the next to next working day, subject to availability of the concerned bench and approval of the competent authority,” it said.

It said that matter for urgent listed mentioning shall be considered as per the guidelines laid down earlier in January 2019 circular.

In the separate notice, the top court administration said the matters shown in the final lists of Registrar's court and chamber matters for April 22 and 23 will not be taken up for hearing and the same stand adjourned.

“The regular courts and the registrar courts shall not sit from April 22, 2021 onwards till further orders; and a separate circular is being issued with respect to sitting of the courts,” it said.

