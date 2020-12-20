Port Blair, Dec 20 (PTI) Six more people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Andaman and Nicobar Islands, raising the tally in the Union Territory to 4,875, a health department official said on Sunday.

The death toll remained at 61 as no new fatality due to the infection was reported, he said.

Of the fresh cases, three were detected during contact tracing and the rest have travel history.

Seven people were cured of the disease on Saturday, taking the total number of recoveries in the archipelago to 4,719, the official said.

The Union Territory now has 95 active cases.

The Andaman and Nicobar administration has conducted 1,62,821 sample tests for COVID-19 so far, and the positivity rate stands at 2.99 per cent, he added.

