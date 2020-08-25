Thiruvananthapuram, Aug 25 (PTI): Kerala's COVID-19 count crossed the 60,000 mark on Tuesday as 2,375 fresh cases were reported, while 10 more fatalities took the toll to 244, Health minister K K Shailaja said.

Of the infected, 2,141 were through contact, including174 whose source of infection is not known.

While 61 had come from abroad, 118 were from other states, the minister said in a press release here.

The COVID-19 tally touched 61,878, while as many as 40,343 have recovered, including 1,456 who were discharged. Presently 21,232 are under treatment, she said.

Forty nine health workers are among those who tested positive, the highest,from Malappuram.

Malappuram recorded the highest number of cases with 452, followed by Thiruvananthapuram 391,Kozhikode 260 and Thrissur 227.

Four districts reported over 100 cases:Alappuzha(170), Ernakulam (163), Palakkad (152), and Kannur (150).

The minister said 1,83,794 people are presently under observation and 1,66,784 in homes/institutional quarantine

A total of 17,010 people are in hospitals, including 1,834 who were admitted today.

In the last 24 hours, 34,344 samples have been sent for testing and so far 14,84,907 samples have been tested.PTI

