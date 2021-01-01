Nashik, Jan 1 (PTI) The number of COVID-19 cases in Nashik reached 1,10,346 after 227 people were detected with the infection on Friday, while the death toll rose by four to touch 1,972, an official said.

The number of people who have been discharged stood at 1,06,632, including 154 on Friday, he added.

With 1,006 samples being examined on Friday, the overall number of tests in Nashik district went up to 4,37,782.

