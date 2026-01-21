Guwahati (Assam) [India], January 21 (ANI): The traditional Bagurumba Dwhou dance of Assam reached record-breaking popularity worldwide on Tuesday. This folk dance, known for its "butterfly-like" movements, where performers spread their arms like wings to the rhythm of drums, has seen a massive surge in international interest recently. The data reveals that "Global Search Interest on Google for the Bagurumba dance is at its highest ever in the last two decades," with 200 million views on PM Modi's social media properties alone.

Bagurumba is one of the folk dances of the Bodo community, deeply inspired by nature. The dance symbolises blooming flowers and reflects harmony between human life and the natural world. Traditionally performed by young Bodo women, with men accompanying as musicians, the dance features gentle, flowing movements that imitate butterflies, birds, leaves and flowers. Performances are usually organised in groups, forming circles or lines that enhance their visual elegance.

Bagurumba dance holds deep cultural significance for the Bodo people. It represents peace, fertility, joy and collective harmony, and is closely associated with festivals such as Bwisagu, the Bodo New Year, and Domasi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday addressed the Bagurumba Dhwou 2026 at Sarusajai Stadium in Guwahati, describing the event as a vibrant celebration of the rich traditions and cultural identity of the Bodo community.

Speaking on the occasion, the Prime Minister said, "Bagurumba Dwhou is not just a festival but a medium to honour the great traditions of the Bodo society and remember its eminent personalities." He paid tributes to Bodofa Upendra Nath Brahma, Gurudev Kalicharan Brahma and other prominent figures for their contributions to social reform, cultural renaissance and political awakening.

The Prime Minister noted that talented Bodo youth are now emerging as cultural ambassadors of Assam, excelling in arts, sports and other fields with renewed confidence. He added that Assam's growing confidence, strength and progress are accelerating India's overall growth story. (ANI)

