Thane, May 27 (PTI) With the addition of 59 coronavirus positive cases, the infection count in Thane district of Maharashtra reached 7,09,725, an official said on Friday.

These cases were reported on Thursday.

As nobody succumbed to the infection during the day, the death toll in the district remained unchanged at 11,895, he said, adding that Thane's COVID-19 mortality rate is 1.67 per cent.

In neighbouring Palghar district, the caseload stood at 1,63,612, while the death toll is 3,407, another official said.

