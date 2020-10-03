New Delhi [India], October 3 (ANI): With an increase of 1,069 deaths reported on Saturday, the COVID-19 toll surpassed 1 lakh in India, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW).

With the latest increase, the COVID-19 toll in the country now stands at 1,00,842.

Also Read | Lightning Strikes Kill 3 in Jharkhand, Rainfall and Thundershowers Recorded in Eastern States.

Meanwhile, the country reported 79,476 new cases, taking the tally of people infected with coronavirus to 64,73,545, the Ministry said.

The total COVID-19 count includes 9,44,996 active cases and 54,27,707 cured, discharged, or migrated cases.

Also Read | American Navy’s P-8 Anti-Submarine Warfare Aircraft Seen at Indian Military Base in Andaman and Nicobar.

Meanwhile, Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said that India has maintained the top global ranking with maximum recoveries of COVID-19 patients and it has one of the lowest mortality rates in the world.

The recovery rate of COVID-19 patients now stands at 83.84 per cent and the total recoveries have surpassed the 54 lakh mark.

Maharashtra continues to be worst affected with the virus with 14,348 new COVID-19 cases, 278 deaths and 16,835 discharges reported today.

Total cases in the state rose to 14,30,861, including 37,758 deaths and 11,34,555 discharges. Active cases stood at 2,58,108.

Karnataka reported 9,886 new COVID-19 cases, 8,989 discharges and 100 deaths today, taking total cases to 6,30,516 including 5,08,495 discharges and 9,219 deaths.

Number of active cases stands at 1,12,783, Karnataka Health Department said.

Delhi has reported 2,258 new COVID-19 cases, 3,440 recoveries or discharges or migrations and 34 deaths today.

The total number of cases rose to 2,87,930 including 2,57,224 recoveries/discharges/migrations and 5,472 deaths. Active cases stood at 25,234.

Meanwhile, Andhra Pradesh reported 6,224 new cases, 7,798 recoveries and 41 deaths in the last 24 hours, taking total positive cases to 7,13,014, including 6,51,791 recoveries, 55,282 active cases and 5,941 deaths, according to the state health department.

Uttarakhand reported 503 new COVID-19 cases taking the total number of cases to 50,062.

A total of 1,106 new COVID-19 cases and 61 deaths have been reported in Punjab today, taking the total number of cases to 1,17,319 including 14,289 active cases and 3,562 deaths.

Chandigarh reported 148 new cases, taking the total number of cases to 12,360 including 1,792 active cases, 172 deaths and 10,396 cured cases.

Similarly, Jharkhand reported 877 new COVID19 cases, 1176 recoveries and 5 deaths today which took the total cases to 86,277 including 74,604 recoveries, 734 deaths and 10,939 active cases.

Himachal Pradesh recorded 170 new COVID-19 positive cases, taking the total cases in the state to 15,695 including 3,292 active cases, 12,173 recoveries and 205 deaths.

Gujarat government informed that the state reported 1,343 new cases and 12 deaths today.

Total cases in the state rose to 1,41,398, including 1,21,119 discharges and 3,490 deaths. Active cases stand at 16,789 in the state.

West Bengal recorded 3,340 new coronavirus cases, 3,013 recoveries and 62 deaths today, taking total cases to 2,66,974 including 2,34,712 recoveries, 5,132 deaths and 27,130 active cases.

As many as 2,150 new COVID-19 cases, 2003 recovered cases and 14 deaths reported in Rajasthan today.

The total number of positive cases rose to 1,41,846, including 21,075 active cases, 1,19,241 recovered cases and 1,530 deaths. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)