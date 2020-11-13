Chandigarh, Nov 13 (PTI) Chandigarh on Friday reported two more COVID-19 fatalities, taking the death toll to 246, while 93 new cases pushed the infection count to 15,636.

There are 1,009 active cases of the disease in the Union Territory at present, a medical bulletin said.

Also Read | Odisha Horror: 5-Year-Old Girl Allegedly Raped and Stoned to Death in Dhenkanal District.

Eighty-four more patients were discharged after they recovered from the infection, taking the total number of recoveries to 14,381, as per the bulletin.

A total of 1,21,484 samples have been taken for testing so far and of these, 1,05,136 have tested negative, while reports of 96 samples are awaited, it said.

Also Read | Madhya Pradesh Road Accident: 10 Killed, 20 Injured as Van Overturns in Shivpuri District.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)