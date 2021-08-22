Lucknow, Aug 22 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh reported 19 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, taking the infection tally to 17,09,119, the government said in a statement.

No death due to COVID-19 was recorded in the state in the last 24 hours, they said, adding the death toll stands at 22,792, it said.

Also Read | Monsoon 2021 Forecast: Rainfall Over Northwest Indian Plains Likely To Reduce From Tomorrow, Says IMD.

Of the new cases, two each were reported from Allahabad, Lucknow, Barabanki and Lalitpur, the statement said.

In the last 24 hours, as many as 53 COVID-19 patients were discharged after recovering from the disease. The total number of recoveries stands at 16,85,954, it said.

Also Read | Udinese vs Juventus, Serie A 2021-22 Free Live Streaming Online & Match Time in India: How To Watch Italian League Match Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in IST?.

There are 373 active COVID-19 cases in the state, the statement said.

More than 1.97 lakh samples were sent for testing in the last 24 hours, while over 7.05 crore samples have been tested so far, it said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)