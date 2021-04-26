Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], April 26 (ANI): The High Court of Uttarakhand will remain closed till May 2 in light of an increase in the number of COVID-19 cases and hearing in cases will be done via video conferencing from May 3, the Court said on Monday.

According to a statement issued by the court, an application for matters of urgent hearing need to be submitted to High Court Registrar.

Meanwhile, a curfew has been imposed in Kotdwar and Swargashram areas of Pauri Garhwal by the district administration from April 26 to May 3, in the wake of rise in COVID-19 cases.

To overcome the rising outbreak of the second wave of COVID1-9 pandemic in Uttarakhand, two ministers of the state cabinet have asked the government to impose a complete lockdown in the state.

Uttarakhand is among the ten states that account for 80.23 per cent of the new deaths in the country, said the Union Health Ministry on Sunday. The state recorded 81 deaths on Sunday, said the ministry. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)