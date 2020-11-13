Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], November 13 (ANI): West Bengal reported 3,835 new COVID-19 cases taking the tally to 4,24,675, as per the State Health Department on Friday.

According to the State Health Department, the discharges stand at 3,85,617 with 4,468 people recovered today.

However, 51 people succumbed to the disease taking the death toll to 7,557. The active cases of coronavirus stand at 31,501 in the state and the discharge rate is at 90.80 per cent.

Meanwhile, with 44,878 new COVID-19 infections reported in the last 24 hours, India's total cases surged to 87,28,795, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) said on Friday. With 547 new deaths reported in the last 24 hours, the toll has mounted to 1,28,668.

The total number of active cases in the country stands at 4,84,547 after a decrease of 4,747 in the last 24 hours. Total cured cases are 81,15,580 with 49,079 new discharges in the last 24 hours. (ANI)

