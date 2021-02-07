Chandigarh, Feb 7 (PTI) Punjab on Sunday reported 207 fresh coronavirus cases, bringing the infection count to 1,74,646.

Two more deaths took the toll to 5,642, according to a medical bulletin.

There are 2,176 active COVID-19 cases in the state, as of now.

SBS Nagar reported 51 new cases, Ludhiana 23 and Jalandhar 21 among fresh COVID-19 cases witnessed in the state.

A total of 185 coronavirus patients were discharged after recovery, taking the number of those recovered to 1,66,828, as per the bulletin.

Five critical patients are on ventilator support, while 97 are on oxygen support, it said.

A total of 45,94,107 samples have been collected for testing so far in the state, the bulletin said. PTI CHS VSD

