Srinagar, Jul 1 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir recorded four more COVID-19-related fatalities on Thursday, taking the death toll to 4,327, while 298 new cases pushed the infection tally to 3,15,960, officials said.

Of the fresh cases, 102 were from the Jammu division and 196 from the Kashmir division, they said.

Srinagar district recorded the highest 60 cases followed by 30 in Anantnag district, they said.

The number of active cases stands at 4,321, while 3,07,312 people have recovered from the infection so far, officials said.

The death toll rose to 4,327 after four people died in the past 24 hours, officials added.

There are 29 confirmed cases of mucormycosis (black fungus) in the union territory. No fresh case has been reported since last evening.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)