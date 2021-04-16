New Delhi, Apr 16 (PTI) The Delhi Traffic Police has suspended the process to collect dues for pending challans in cash in view of a surge in COVID-19 cases here, officials said on Friday.

A senior police officer said that the process has been suspended till further orders, following the increasing coronavirus cases.

However, people still have the option of e-gateway to pay their challans, police said.

Earlier this month, police had issued a circular where they mentioned that cash counters may be made operational in each circle every Saturday and Sunday between 10 am to 6 pm from April 10.

"It has been observed that many individuals with pending challans are not able to pay their fines through the online payment system for various reasons.

"Special Commissioner of Police (Traffic) has desired that the cash counter may be established in each circle on every Saturday and Sunday from 10 am to 6 pm to collect the fine amount for pending challans," the circular had stated.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)