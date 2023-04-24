Mumbai, Apr 24 (PTI) Mumbai on Monday reported 59 COVID-19 cases, the addition to the tally dipping below the 100-mark for the first time since April 10, when 95 cases were detected, a civic official said.

It took the tally to 11,61,946, while the death toll stood unchanged at 19,761, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation official added.

Mumbai had reported 141 cases on Sunday, and the dip on Monday may be due to fewer coronavirus tests conducted on weekends, he pointed out.

A BMC bulletin said 944 coronavirus tests were carried out in the last 24 hours, which took the overall figure to 1,88,35,126.

The recovery count increased by 131 to touch 11,40,921, leaving the metropolis with an active caseload of 1,264.

As per BMC data, the recovery rate is 98.2 per cent, the overall growth rate of cases between April 17 and 23 is 0.0156 per cent and the caseload doubling time stands at 4,442 days.

