Guwahati, Feb 1 (PTI) The COVID-19 affected economy of the country required administration of steroids but the Union budget just provided paracetamol, Leader of the Opposition in Assam assembly Debabrata Saikia said on Monday. While a type of steroids provide faster relief, paracetamol is a medication used for mild to moderate pain.

"In this budget, there is nothing for the common people. It is just a hollow budget with lot of pep talks, but nothing specific to boost the economy.

"The pandemic hit the economy badly. The country needed a steroid, but the Narendra Modi government tried to escape from the responsibility by giving a paracetamol only," the senior Congress leader told a press conference. Saikia said, people were expecting a lot from the budget, but the Central government has disappointed everyone.

The Modi government has been failing to drive the economy and this has been proved by the latest Economic Survey, he added.

Assam Pradesh Congress Committee president and Rajya Sabha MP Ripun Bora also termed the budget as "anti-people" and said, it is nothing but an election manifesto. The Assam assembly polls are due in March-April.

"So, the BJP government has made parliament the place to launch election manifestos for assembly elections. This Budget is nothing more than an election manifesto full of jumlas!" he tweeted.

