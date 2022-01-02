Chandigarh, Jan 2 (PTI) Haryana reported no Covid-related death on Sunday, even though it added 577 new cases, with 358 of them from Gurugram, according to official figures.

With these fresh cases, the state's tally increased to 7,74,917. The death toll remained at 10,064, the health department's daily bulletin stated.

Among other districts, Faridabad and Panchkula reported 83 and 32 cases, respectively.

No fresh case of Omicron variant of the coronavirus was reported on Sunday.

Haryana has so far reported 63 cases of the new Omicron variant, with 23 of them being active cases while the rest have been discharged. With increase in cases, the total active cases in the state stands at 2,400 while the overall recoveries are 7,62,430. The recovery rate is 98.39 per cent, the bulletin said.

