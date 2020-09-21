New Delhi, Sep 21 (PTI) Healthcare bodies NHA and CAHO have partnered with not-for-profit organisation Generation India Foundation for upskilling nurses and nursing students on COVID-19, according to a joint statement.

Through this partnership, the National Health Authority (NHA) and Consortium of Accredited Healthcare Organisations (CAHO) are supporting an online training programme, intended for nursing staff, concerning the treatment of COVID-19 patients, the statement said.

This is a four-hour, free online course that offers practical, demonstration-based, and immediately applicable support in the areas of infection prevention and control in COVID-19 crisis, use of Personal Protective Equipment, role of nurses in handling COVID-19 patients and taking care of oneself.

"As the pandemic continues to spread, it is important that our frontline health workers, especially nurses who are taking care of patients, are upskilled on how to handle COVID patients and protect themselves. This course offers online, interactive video-based learning to nurses to upskill their knowledge on COVID. We intend to give this course to all our 21,000+ hospitals empanelled under PMJAY Scheme free of cost," said J L Meena, Joint Director NHA.

