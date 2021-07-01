Shimla, Jul 1 (PTI) One more person died of COVID-19 in Himachal Pradesh, taking the death toll to 3,464 while 167 fresh cases pushed the infection count to 2,02,290, an official said on Thursday.

An 85-year-old man died in Mandi district due to the infection.

According to the state health department, the number of active cases now stands at 1,639.

The overall recoveries so far has reached 1,97,155 with 149 patients recuperating from the infection in the past 24 hours, the official said.

