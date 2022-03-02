Chandigarh, Mar 2 (PTI) Punjab reported 60 fresh cases of coronavirus, taking the infection tally to 7,58,196, a medical bulletin said on Wednesday.

With one more Covid-related death, the toll reached 17,717, the bulletin added.

The toll figure also included four deaths that were not reported earlier. The number of active cases was 510.

Of the fresh cases, Ludhiana and Mohali reported nine cases each followed by seven in Pathankot.

A total of 51 patients are on oxygen support while six critical patients are on ventilator support, the bulletin said.

A total of 161 people recovered from the infection, taking the number of cured patients to 7,39,969, the bulletin said.

Meanwhile, Chandigarh reported 14 COVID-19 cases, taking the total infection count to 91,767.

No Covid-related death was reported in the city. The toll figure stood at 1,165.

The number of active cases in the city was 134 while the number of recoveries was 90,468.

