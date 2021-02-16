Kohima, Feb 16 (PTI) The recovery rate of coronavirus patients increased Tuesday to all time high of 97.68 per cent in Nagaland, while the caseload in the northeastern state rose to 12,190, the health department said.

A total of 16 petients were cured of the infection in the past 24 hours in Nagaland taking the recovery rate to 97.68 per cent, the highest since the outbreak of the deadly disease last year.

The state reported only one new coronavirus case Tuesday.

"One +ve case of #COVID-19 reported today in Dimapur. 16 +ve patients have recovered in Kohima," said Minister for Health, S Pangnyu Phom in a tweet.

The caseload includes 11,908 recovered persons, he said.

Demise of two COVID-19 infected patients in Dimapur during the day have increased the death toll in the state to 90, including 10 with comorbidities, said Director of Health and Family Welfare, Dr Denis Hangsing.

Altogether 151 patients have migrated to other states, he said. The recovered persons include 6,329 from Dimapur, Kohima (3,779), Mon (594), Peren (506), Tuensang (246), Mokokchung (183), Zunheboto (139), Phek (47), Kiphire (40), Wokha (35) and Longleng (10).

Nagaland has so far tested a total of 1,28,499 COVID-19 samples, including 74,497 on RT-PCR, 37,275 on TrueNat and 16,727 on Rapid Antigen Test, said Hangsing.

