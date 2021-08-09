Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], August 9 (ANI): In view of the expected third wave, security personnel from paramilitary forces and police who are on leave will have to mandatorily undergo RT-PCR test and 7-day quarantine when they resume their duties in the state, said Jharkhand Health Minister Banna Gupta on Monday.

"In view of the expected third wave, security personnel from paramilitary forces and police who are on leave will have to mandatorily undergo RT-PCR test and 7-day quarantine when they return," Gupta told ANI.

Also Read | 'Law Has To March With Tech': Supreme Court on Virtual Registration of Special Marriages.

"Precautionary measures such as testing, tracing...with regards to people travelling via train from Kerala and Maharashtra are also being taken," he said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)