Guwahati, May 20 (PTI) Assam reported 74 deaths due to COVID-19 on Thursday, while the number of coronavirus cases rose by a record 6,573 persons testing positive, pushing the total number of infections to 3,53,574, the National Health Mission (NHM) said.

With 10 persons in Kamrup Metropolitan, nine in Barpeta, eight in Kamrup, seven each in Dibrugarh and Goalpara,Nagaon (5), Tinsukia (4),Darrang and Sivasagar (3 each),Bongaigaon, Cachar, Golaghat, Lakhimpur and Sonpitpur (2 each), and one each in Baksa, Biswanath, Chirang, Hojai, Kokrajhar, Morigaon, Nalbari and Udalguri districts, the total number of deaths rose to 2,507 persons.

NHM said 1,347 more COVID-19 patients have died till now, but the government's Death Audit Board has not included them in the tally of fatalities caused by the COVID-19 virus as they had other ailments too.

With detection of 6,573 patients against testing of 1,02,684 samples on Thursday, Assam has reported a positivity rate of 6.40 per cent for the day, the NHM daily bulletin said.

The state had reported 6,143 coronavirus positive cases on Wednesday against testing of 1,02,040 samples.

Currently, the state has a total of 51,818 active cases and they are being treated at different hospitals and Covid Care Centres (CCCs) across the state along with some being at home isolation.

Out of the new cases, the highest 1,084 patients were detected from the state capital, followed by 490 in Dibrugarh, 477 in Nagaon and 432 in Kamrup.

With 3,53,574 total COVID-19 positive cases in Assam, the overall positivity rate stands at 3.58 per cent against total testing of 98,79,158 samples so far.

The Kamrup Metropolitan district, which primarily comprises the Guwahati city, has so far reported a total of 94,228 cases of COVID-19.

During the day, the state reported fewer recoveries than the number of new infections at 3,071 discharges, NHM said in its daily bulletin.

In Assam, 2,97,902 COVID-19 patients have so far recovered and were discharged from different hospitals and CCCs.

The NHM further said a total of 36,19,400 doses of vaccines have been administered. This includes 28,59,130 first doses and 7,60,270 second doses.

It said that a total of 50,488 persons were vaccinated on Thursday, up from 38,235 shots on Wednesday.

