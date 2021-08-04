New Delhi, Aug 4 (PTI) The Union government has deployed a multi-disciplinary team to Manipur in view of rising number of coronavirus cases in the state.

"Central Government deploys a multi-disciplinary team to Manipur in view of rising number of COVID-19 cases being reported in the state. The team will aid state's ongoing efforts in COVID-19 management," Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said in a tweet on Wednesday.

Nine districts in Manipur after Kerala's 10 districts reported more than 10 per cent weekly positivity in the week ending August 2, according to health ministry officials.

Two districts in Manipur also witnessed increasing trend in daily new COVID-19 cases during the last four weeks.

