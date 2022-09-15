Thrissur, September 15: A cow showing clinical signs of rabies was shot dead in Kerala on Thursday. The district administration of Thrissur said that the cow was shot by a civilian who had a licensed weapon.

The animal was killed in the presence of its owner, veterinary surgeon and local body officials, police said. Shopkeeper Saves Cow From Getting Electrocuted in Punjab's Mansa; His Random Act of Kindness and Bravery Goes Viral on Internet.

The incident comes at a time when the Kerala is witnessing an increase in dog bites and around 21 people have died so far due to rabies in the state.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)