A cow was saved from a hazardous electric shock in Punjab's Mansa. The incident captured on CCTV footage shows a shopkeeper pulling the animal who was shivering in a water-logged area near a wet electric pole. The man tied a piece of cloth to the cow's leg and dragged it towards himself. Other passers-by also joined the shopkeeper in rescuing the cow. Construction Crew Use Excavator to Rescue Dog From Canal in Ecuador (Watch Video)

Watch The Heart-Touching Video:

करंट लगने से छटपटाती हुई गाय को एक दुकानदार ने कपड़े से खींच कर बचाया। ये है मानवता का उदाहरण🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/jRlaxYyv6w — Anamika Jain Amber (@anamikamber) July 2, 2022

