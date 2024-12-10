Kochi, Dec 10 (PTI) The Kerala High Court on Tuesday said that the CPI(M)'s area conference held in front of the Vanchiyoor court complex in Thiruvananthapuram was in violation of judicial orders not to hold public meetings on the roads and asked what action was taken in the matter.

A bench of Justices Anil K Narendran and Muralee Krishnan S asked the police for the details of who all attended the public meeting and whether a case was initiated for holding the conference by blocking the road in front of the Vanchiyoor court complex and nearby police station.

The Additional Advocate General, appearing for the state and police, sought time to get instructions and submitted that the Station House Officer (Circle Inspector of Police) of Vanchiyoor Police Station shall be personally present in court on December 12 to explain the facts and circumstances.

The court, thereafter, listed the matter on December 12.

The directions came while hearing a plea seeking contempt of court proceedings against CPI(M) state secretary M V Govindan for allegedly violating judicial directions to not to hold meetings on public roads and road margins.

The petitioner, Ernakulam resident N Prakash, has alleged that the left party had convened a conference outside Vanchiyoor court complex in the state capital on December 5.

He also referred to a High Court direction issued in 2010 to the Chief Secretary and other government agencies, including the police, not to grant permission to hold meetings on public roads and road margins.

The High Court had also directed that if a meeting was held in violation of this direction, the police should remove the stage and other installations from the area, the petition has said.

The petitioner has claimed that in violation of this judicial order, the CPI(M) convened its Palayam area conference in front of the Vanchiyoor court complex and police station on December 5 by setting up a stage that blocked the road.

"Hence the respondents (Govindan and others) are liable to be proceeded against under the Contempt of Courts Act, 1971," the plea has said.

Besides the CPI(M) state secretary, the other respondents in the plea are the State Police Chief, the Thiruvananthapuram city police commissioner, and the Circle Inspector of Vanchiyoor police station.

