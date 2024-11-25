Thiruvananthapuram, Nov 25 (PTI) The ruling CPI(M) in Kerala on Monday intensified its attack on the Congress-led UDF over the alleged role of the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI), known for its radical Islamic stance, in their significant victory in the Palakkad Assembly bypoll.

The Left party criticised the UDF over the issue, claiming that it was a warning to secular Kerala.

Congress-led UDF candidate Rahul Mamkootathil won the Palakkad Assembly seat by a significant margin of 18,840 votes. Mamkootathil secured 58,389 votes, while BJP's C Krishnakumar garnered 39,549 votes, according to the Election Commission of India.

The Marxist party said that the leaders of the Congress-led UDF were yet to disown the claims made by the SDPI regarding their key role in the victory of UDF candidate Mamkootathil in Palakkad.

While speaking to reporters, CPI(M) leader and LSGD Minister M B Rajesh questioned why none of the UDF leaders, nor even the candidate in the constituency, were refuting the claims regarding the support extended by the outfit to the opposition front.

Despite repeated queries from the media, the opposition leaders and the candidate, during the campaign, were unwilling to state that they did not need the support of the SDPI, he alleged.

Rajesh, who was entrusted with campaigning for the LDF candidate in Palakkad, further stated that it was the workers of the SDPI who were the first to take to the streets celebrating the victory of the UDF nominee when the bypoll results were announced on Saturday.

"This is a warning to secular Kerala," he said.

The minister also urged the UDF leaders to at least come forward and state that it was their victory (in Palakkad) and that the SDPI had no role in it.

The ruling CPI(M) has been accusing the Congress-led UDF of winning the Palakkad Assembly seat in the bypoll with the support of communal forces.

The Left party alleged that the RSS, the Congress, and the SDPI struck a "deal" to undermine the LDF.

