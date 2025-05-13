New Delhi, May 13 (PTI) Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) Liberation MP Raja Ram Singh on Tuesday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, seeking a special Parliament session to discuss ceasefire, as he termed its announcement by US President Donald Trump before India "deeply disturbing."

In a letter addressed to the prime minister, Singh expressed his concern over several developments following the Pahalgam attack.

Also Read | Bihar: BSF Jawan Rambabu Prasad Wounded in Pakistan Shelling at Jammu and Kashmir Border Dies.

"The glaring security lapses, the failure to bring the perpetrators to justice, the spread of fake news, and the abusive trolling of victims' families and now even the Foreign Secretary – after his announcement of the ceasefire – raise serious questions about the government's handling of this crisis," Singh said.

"Moreover, it is deeply disturbing that former US President Donald Trump was the first to break news of the ceasefire, suggesting increasing foreign interference in India's bilateral matters with Pakistan," he said.

Also Read | CBSE Results 2025: No Merit Lists, Divisions in CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exams; Certificates to Top 0.1% Students.

"These issues are of urgent national importance and require immediate discussion in the House, where both transparency and accountability of the government are ensured," the lawmaker added, and demanded a special session of parliament.

Several opposition parties, including the AAP and Congress, have called for the convening of a special session to discuss the ceasefire between India and Pakistan and what transpired during the armed conflict.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)