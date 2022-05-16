New Delhi [India] May 16 (ANI): Rajya Sabha CPI(M) MP from Kerala, V Sivadasan has written a letter to Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw requesting him to reinstate the abolished posts in Indian Railways.

V Sivadasan in a letter said, "I would like to invite your kind attention towards the crisis faced by the job aspirants in Indian Railways. Recent reports reveal that the country's largest employer, Railways has abolished more than 72,000 vacanciesin the last six years, of which most were Group C and D posts."

"It is understood that the 16 zonal railways have surrendered 56,888 posts during the financial years from 2015-16 to 2020-21, with 15,495 more scheduled to be surrendered", stated his letter.

The CPI(M) MP in his letter to Railway Minister further said, "While the Northern Railway surrendered more than 9,000 posts, the South Eastern Railway has abandoned 4,677 posts. Southern Railway cancelled 7,524 posts and Eastern Railway more than 5,700 posts. At the same time, it was stated by the Ministry that 2,65,547 vacancies are there on the Railways."

"As you know, crores of Indian youngsters were forced to protest against the inordinate delay in railway recruitment in many parts of the country, recently. In this scenario, the abolition of such a high number of posts will be rubbing salt into their wounds," V Sivadasan added.

He added, "I request you to consider the plight of the Railway job aspirants and adopt considerate steps to reinstate the cancelled vacancies." (ANI)

