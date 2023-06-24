New Delhi [India], June 24 (ANI): Communist Party of India (CPI) Parliamentary Group Leader and National Secretary Binoy Viswam on Saturday criticised the Union Government on the exclusion of the CPI from the all-party meeting on Manipur.

An all party-meeting called by Union Home Minister Amit Shah to discuss the prevailing situation in Manipur has begun in New Delhi.

"The CPI has been instrumental in the peace-building process in Manipur and a delegation of opposition parties of Manipur held a meeting at the CPI headquarters, Ajoy Bhawan on June 21, 2023. The team was led by former Chief Minister Okram Ibobi Singh and leaders of all opposition parties in Manipur," Binoy Viswam told ANI.

CPI MP Binoy Viswam further said, "The Home Minister should explain why CPI was not invited to the all-party meeting on Manipur."

"The party assigned Our National Executive Committee Member and MP P Sandosh Kumar for the meeting. The Home Ministry should learn from the people of Manipur about the role of CPI in building peace in Manipur," he added.

The meeting was called by Amit Shah to take stock of the situation in the violence-wracked state. BJP national president JP Nadda, Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma and CPI(M) MP John Brittas among other leaders are present in the meeting.

Amit Shah had appealed for peace and warned of strict action against miscreants during his four-day visit to the violence-wracked state earlier in May.

The opposition has slammed BJP and questioned the BJP government on the issue in Manipur.

As Manipur is still witnessing incidents like arson since May 3, the state government has extended the ban on the internet by five more days till June 25 with immediate effect in an effort to prevent further disturbance to peace.

The data services have also been banned in view of the persisting unrest in the state.

Violence gripped Manipur on May 3 after clashes erupted during a rally organised by the All Tribals Students Union (ATSU) to protest the demand for the inclusion of Meiteis in the Scheduled Tribe (ST) list.

Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi said that the unprecedented violence that has devastated the lives of people in Manipur has "left a deep wound in the conscience of our nation" while appealing for peace and harmony in the state.

Congress has been vocal on Manipur since the outbreak of violence started in the BJP-ruled state.

The trigger was provided by a Manipur High Court order directing the state to consider including the Meitei community in the Scheduled list.

More than 100 people have lost their lives in the violence between the Meitei and Kuki communities. (ANI)

