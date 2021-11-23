New Delhi [India], November 23 (ANI): CPI Rajya Sabha MP Binoy Viswam on Tuesday wrote a letter to Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu expressing concern about the "increase in hatred and hostility" towards the students from Kerala enrolled in colleges under Delhi University.

In his letter to Naidu, who is also Chancellor of Delhi University, Viswam sought the Vice President's intervention in the matter.

"It was brought to my attention that a student of Ramjas College had posted derogatory remarks about students from Kerala in the group chat of an online class that was being conducted. The message maliciously stated that students from Kerala were frauds who received 100 marks through unfair means and have taken over seats in North Campus. It further demanded the 'throwing out' of these students from campus and ended with racially abusing them by stating 'They are just Black'," the letter said.

Viswam highlighted that this is not the first instance where individuals from the University have made derogatory remarks against Malayali students.

"Last month, a physics professor at Kirori Mal College had shared a communal and bigoted social media post stating that the Kerala Board was administering 'marks jihad' to secure maximum admission at Delhi University. However, despite the raising of this issue, no serious action was taken against the professor," Viswam said.

He said it is deeply unfortunate and highly condemnable that such "insensitive statements are made with impunity" by faculty and students at a Central university.

"Such remarks bring great dishonour and discredit to the students of Kerala who have worked hard to gain admission into reputed institutions of high rank. It further stigmatises students from applying and enrolling in these institutions," the letter said.

Viswam said Kerala has always stood out in the country for its outstanding model of education.

"The state achieved universal literacy in the 1990s and has also achieved universal and free education for its children. Kerala's achievements in school education aided and accelerated progress in other fields. These students graduating from the State have excellent credentials and have every right to secure admission in the top universities in the country today based on their marks and accomplishments. Our students should not be discriminated against. It negates the true spirit of education," the letter said.

The Rajya Sabha MP strongly condemned these "insulting" statements and requested the University to take strict actions against the offending individuals and cultivate a better environment for all students alike.

"A top ranked pubic university that admits students from diverse socio-economic backgrounds ought to ensure a just and equitable environment. I hope that such incidents do not occur in the future," he stated. (ANI)

