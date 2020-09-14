Srinagar, Sep 14 (PTI) Activists of the CPI (M) on Monday held a protest here against the naming of party general secretary Sitaram Yechury and others in the supplementary charge sheet in the Delhi riots case.

They staged the dharna at Press Colony here as part of the Left party's nationwide protest against "obnoxious action" of Delhi Police.

Also Read | Bihar Assembly Elections 2020: BJP’s Ravi Shankar Prasad Sounds Poll Bugle by Promising Atmanirbhar Bihar.

A party spokesperson said the demonstration was against the charge sheet filed against Yechury and other leaders as well as the ongoing restrictions on 4G mobile internet in the union territory.

The demonstrators raised slogans against the "anti-people and repressive policies" of the BJP-led government at the Centre, the spokesperson said.

Also Read | Shashi Tharoor Tweets 'Manohar Parrikar Institute for Defence Studies and Analyses Not Giving Salary and Pension for August and September', Says ‘Shocked to Know This’.

Other than Yechury, Swaraj Abhiyan leader Yogendra Yadav, economist Jayati Ghosh and Delhi University professor Apoorvanand figure in the supplementary charge sheet.

However, Delhi Police has clarified that it has not filed a charge sheet against them and underscored the difference between naming someone as an accused and mentioning a name due to allegations.

The protesters condemned the "false charges" against the prominent political leaders, academicians, cultural personalities and activists and demanded their names be withdrawn from the charge sheet immediately, the spokesperson said.

The CPI (M) activists also said it was unfortunate that people of Jammu and Kashmir were being deprived of 4G mobile internet services and demanded that the ban be lifted immediately.

The spokesperson said the party also demanded unconditional release of all political prisoners "who are incarcerating in cases under trumped-up charges since August 5 last year".

"The administration must desist from harassing the youth unnecessarily and stop indiscriminate arrests," he said.

He said similar protests were held outside the Divisional Commissioners' office in Jammu, Anantnag, Kulgam and other parts of J-K.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)