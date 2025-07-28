Kolkata, Jul 28 (PTI) The CPI(M) on Monday took out a rally here to protest the alleged harassment of Bengali-speaking migrant workers from West Bengal in some states.

CPI(M) West Bengal state secretary Mohammed Salim led the procession, which was held from Rubi Hospital crossing to Gariahat in south Kolkata, to protest alleged attempts in some states to brand migrant workers from West Bengal as illegal Bangladeshi immigrants.

Also Read | 'Operation Mahadev' in Jammu and Kashmir: Pahalgam Terror Attack Mastermind Suleiman Shah, Participant Among 3 Terrorists Killed in Srinagar Encounter.

Claiming that the Bengali-speaking migrant workers were being harassed in some states, the CPI(M) supporters in the rally accused the BJP and the RSS of orchestrating such incidents.

The ruling Trinamool Congress in West Bengal, and the Congress have also held protests over the issue. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has also been vocal on the matter.

Also Read | Bank Holidays in August 2025: Banks To Remain Closed for 15 Days Including Sundays Next Month; Check Full List of Bank Holiday Dates.

(The above story is verified and authored by Press Trust of India (PTI) staff. PTI, India’s premier news agency, employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)