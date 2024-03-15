New Delhi, Mar 15 (PTI) The Polit Bureau of the CPI(M) on Friday welcomed the Supreme Court's order to State Bank of India to share the alpha numeric codes of electoral bonds, claiming the move means there have been efforts to undermine the top court's verdict.

The CPI(M) Polit Bureau in a statement said that while it will take some time to understand the full impact of the data, preliminary analysis shows both "quid pro quo" and use of agencies like ED to "extort funds" from corporates through the electoral bonds.

Also Read | CAA: India Rejects US Statement on Citizenship Amendment Act, Calls It ‘Misplaced, Misinformed, Unwarranted’ (Watch Video).

"The Polit Bureau of the CPI(M) welcomes the further direction of the Supreme Court to the State Bank of India for making the alphanumeric code of electoral bonds available towards disclosure of contributor – recipient identity. This underlines the fact that there are efforts to undermine the verdict of the Supreme Court on making funding to political parties more transparent for citizens," the CPI(M) said in a statement.

The Supreme Court on Friday said the State Bank of India is "duty bound" and has to disclose the unique alpha numeric numbers of the electoral bonds received by political parties.

Also Read | Tamil Nadu Police Denies Permission for PM Narendra Modi's Roadshow in Coimbatore Citing Security Reasons.

"Since the available data has been uploaded by the Election Commission on its website yesterday, efforts are on to analyze the data and it may take some time for the full impact to be understood. However, even the preliminary analysis shows instances of both quid pro quo and using agencies like the ED to forcibly extort funds from corporates through bonds," it said.

"The CPI(M) urges all political parties, groups and people interested in the future of democracy to protest and resist such brazen attempts at subverting electoral democracy," the Left party added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)