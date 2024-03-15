Chennai, March 15: Tamil Nadu Police on Friday denied permission for the road show of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to be held in Coimbatore on March 18. The police in a statement said that permission was denied due to security reasons.
The four-kilometre-long roadshow was to culminate in the ground where the Coimbatore bomb blast of 1998 took place in which 58 people died and more than 200 were injured. Tamil Nadu: Heavy Security in Kanniyakumari for PM Narendra Modi’s Visit on March 15.
However, the Madras High Court is hearing a prayer by the BJP unit of Tamil Nadu to revoke the ban. 'When Modi Works, He Works for Everyone': Centre Has Given More Funds to Tamil Nadu in the Last 10 Years, Says PM Narendra Modi in Palladam.
PM Modi is on a tour of Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Telangana. With the party having a strong support base in Karnataka, the party is trying to increase its presence in other southern states as well.
