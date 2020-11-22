Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], November 22 (ANI): Amid the ongoing investigation in the gold smuggling case, the Communist Party of India (Marxist) has slammed the Central probe agencies, accusing them of targeting the Left Democratic Front (LDF) government in Kerala.

A statement issued by the CPI(M) state secretariat on Saturday said that "It is clear from the response appeared in some media as Enforcement Directorate's that the ED is part of the criminal conspiracy to overthrow the LDF government."

Also Read | Delhi’s Minimum Temperature Likely to Dip To 7 Degree Celsius Today, Says IMD: Live Breaking News Headlines Updates on November 22, 2020.

Slamming the BJP and Congress party, CPI(M) said, "ED is repeating the words of Congress and BJP in connection with the voice message that came out of the accused in the gold smuggling case."

"...ED has become an investigative agency that is destroying its own credibility day by day. The court itself has mentioned the discrepancies in the reports in this case given in the court. The credibility of the ED should be assessed in the background of the fact that legal experts themselves have openly criticised the Central BJP government for extending the term of the ED director in an extraordinary manner," the statement said.

Also Read | Delhi Winters: Cold Wave Conditions Grip National Capital, Mercury Likely to Dip to 7 Degree Celsius Today.

Further targeting the Central probe agencies, CPI(M) said, "Those who came to investigate the gold smuggling are now investigating everything than gold smuggling and aiming to target and overthrow the government."

"Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala has now repeated the arguments made by the BJP and the ED. Ramesh Chennithala has become the spokesperson of the ED, rejecting the stand of the Congress national leadership that central Investigation Agencies are a political tool. The BJP sees Chennithala as Jyotiraditya Scindia of Kerala. People will identify the illegal activities of the nefarious alliance in which central investigation agencies are also involved," the statement further said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)