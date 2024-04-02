Agartala (Tripura) [India], April 2 (ANI): Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha criticized the previous governments led by the Communist Party of India (Marxist) and the Congress party for ruling the state by 'suppressing the people and creating problems'.

While interacting with eminent personalities from the Kalyanpur-Pramodnagar Mandal at Khowai district on Tuesday in the run-up to the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, the Chief Minister said that much depends on intellectuals, and they play a key role in society.

Also Read | Digital NaMo Rally: PM Narendra Modi To Address Through NaMo App to Uttar Pradesh BJP Booth Members, 'Panna Pramukhs' on April 3 Ahead of Lok Sabha Election 2024.

"We have seen the condition of Tripura in the early '70s. A fear of psychosis prevailed in Tripura. We witnessed politics of violence, lack of work for people, and so on. The condition of Tripura was pathetic. But after the BJP formed the government, the scenario changed. Before 2014, except for the regime of Atal Bihari Vajpayee, we observed the same condition. CPIM and Congress always ruled by suppressing the people and creating problems. They never worked for the common people. We emerged from such an environment in 2018. Now there are no divisions among Jati and Janajati. We have a guardian like PM Modi who is working for the overall development, socio-economic development of the country," CM Saha said.

CM Saha further claimed that people in Tripura have now 'moved away' from atheism allegedly promoted by the CPIM. "The faith in PM Modi among the people has increased significantly. PM Modi has launched the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra, and we have also launched the Proti Ghore Sushasan so that no one is deprived of government benefits or schemes. The opposition has lost its ground. We have seen how CPIM ruled states using Congress. Where CPIM ruled, they only created unrest. The same thing happened in Kerala, West Bengal, and Tripura as well. In the 2023 Assembly election, not a single violent incident occurred. Our government is working for the overall development of people," he added. During the program, BJP candidate Kriti Singh Debbarma, Minister Tinku Roy, Animesh Debbarma, and BJP State Secretary Devid Debbarma were present.

Also Read | Greater Noida: Domestic Help Dies After Falling From 19th Floor at VVIP Homes Society, Protest Erupts (Watch Video).

The elections are scheduled to be held in two phases in the state. The West Tripura seat will go to the polls on April 19, while the East Tripura seat will witness voting on April 26. The counting of votes will be held on June 4. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)