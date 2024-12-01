New Delhi [India], December 1 (ANI): Rajya Sabha MP John Brittas of the CPI (M) has written to the Chief Election Commissioner, Rajiv Kumar, to examine and address concerns on the alleged discrepancies regarding polling percentages in the recently held Assembly Elections in Maharashtra.

The CPI(M) MP in a letter to the Chief Election Commissioner staed that "certain allegations have recently emerged in the public domain regarding voter turnout figures and post-poll patterns, particularly in the context of the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly elections that require your attention."

"Given ECI's longstanding reputation for integrity and transparency, I am confident that these concerns will be addressed with the thoroughness they deserve to maintain the credibility of our electoral processes. Concerns have emerged from various quarters regarding alleged anomalies in voter turnout figures" he added

The Kerala MP further said that data mentioned in news reports shows that at 5 pm, the turnout in Maharashtra was recorded at 58.22 per cent and by 11:30 p.m, after accounting for voters in queues at 5.00 pm, this figure rose to 65.02 per cent.

Hours before counting commenced, the turnout was further updated to 66.05 per cent, marking an increase of 7.83 per cent, equivalent to approximately 76 lakh additional votes, Brittas said.

"While I am certain that the ECI has robust mechanisms in place to ensure the accuracy of voter turnout data, this apparent post-poll increase is claimed by many as higher than historical norms. Given the practical limitations of voting time (by accounting for those in queues after the formal closing time), accommodating such a large number of votes within the next six hours has raised questions on its logistical feasibility. Analysts have noted that a similar pattern is not observed in other states.

"For instance, data from Jharkhand elections reveals far smaller increases of 1.79 per cent and 0.86 per cent in two phases. Observers also suggest that large post-closing turnout surges may correlate with election outcomes favouring specific political blocs. In states like Maharashtra and Haryana, where significant post-poll surges occurred, the NDA emerged victorious, while in Jharkhand legislative assembly election and the UP Lok sabha election, where such surges were negligible, the Opposition performed better. These correlations made by the analysts may be coincidental however the same risks undermining public confidence in the electoral processes" he said.

Brittas said that, "It is disheartening to note that despite several memoranda submitted by citizens, the Election Commission hasn't factually clarified the issue or released video footage of voters who remained in queues after the formal closing time during the Maharashtra elections to substantiate the extraordinary surge.

"Experts have highlighted that historically, post-poll turnout increases average around 1 per cent, and that the 7.83 per cent surge observed in Maharashtra is mystifying. I understand that variations in turnout may occur due to multiple factors and that the ECI can provide a comprehensive explanation to dispel any doubts" the CPI(M) MP said.

Brittas said that the Commission must address these concerns promptly to avoid speculation, maintain public trust, and uphold the legitimacy of democratic mandates.

The MP further urged the Chief Election Commission to issue a detailed explanation of the post-poll closing turnout increases in Maharashtra, outlining the procedural safeguards and methodologies employed and also requesting the constitution of an expert committee to review voter turnout data and processes, particularly focusing on the logistical feasibility of post-poll-closing vote accommodations.

He also requested the Election Commission to provide comparative data on post-poll closing data across states to address alleged disparities, ensure procedural uniformity, and enhance transparency in managing turnout figures and post-closing voting data.

He further added that the Election Commission's reputation as an impartial and credible institution is the cornerstone of Indian democracy and that addressing these concerns with clarity and diligence will reinforce public confidence and safeguard the sanctity of our electoral processes. (ANI)

