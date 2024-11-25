New Delhi [India], November 25 (ANI): As the winter session of Parliament is set to start today, CPI (M) Rajya Sabha MP John Brittas has given zero-hour notice in the Rajya Sabha to discuss the issue of Wayanad landslides.

He has also demanded Special Financial Assistance from the central government for the victims of Wayanad landslide in Kerala.

The Parliament session is set to start today, with various issues slated to be discussed, including the Waqf Act (Amendment) Bill. The session will conclude on December 20.

There will be no sitting of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha on November 26, to commemorate 'Constitution day'.

Other bills that are listed for introduction, consideration and passing include the Mussalman Wakf (Repeal) Bill, the Bharatiya Vayuyan Vidheyak, the Disaster Management (Amendment) Bill, the Readjustment of Representation of Scheduled Tribes in Assembly Constituencies of the State of Goa Bill, the Bills of Lading Bill, the Carriage of Goods by Sea Bill, the Railways (Amendment) Bill, the Banking Laws (Amendment) Bill, and the Oilfields (Regulation and Development) Amendment Bill.

The Boilers Bill, the Rashtriya Sahkari Vishwavidyalaya Bill, the Punjab Courts (Amendment) Bill, the Merchant Shipping Bill, the Coastal Shipping Bill, and the Indian Ports Bill, are also included in the list.

Earlier in October, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan claimed that he had hoped for significant support from the central government, but so far, no such substantial assistance has been provided.

Pinarayi Vijayan said, "The state has suffered a huge loss due to the Wayanad disaster. We had hoped for significant support from the central government, but so far, no such substantial assistance has been provided. We requested an emergency relief fund of Rs 291 crore from the National Disaster Response Fund, in addition to the usual central share. Of the Rs 291 crore, Rs 145.6 crore had been previously sanctioned. However, this is a routine procedure and not specific disaster-related aid."

A series of landslides in Wayanad were triggered by torrential rainfall that killed hundreds of people in the state. The landslides had occured in Punjirimattom, Mundakkai, Chooralmala, and Vellarimala villages in Meppadi panchayat, Vythiri taluk in Wayanad district. (ANI)

