Patna, Jun 28 (PTI) The CPIML(L), which is a part of the ruling Mahagathbandhan in Bihar, on Wednesday said the government's decision to remove domicile policy for recruitment of teachers was highly unjustified and against the youths of the state.

In a statement issued by its state secretary Kunal, the CPIML(L) demanded immediate withdrawal of the decision.

"The government's decision to remove domicile policy for teachers' jobs in the state is highly unjustified and against the youths of Bihar who are preparing for it. There are several states, including Jharkhand and Madhya Pradesh, who are following domicile policy in state government jobs," he said.

"Our party always fights for the cause of teachers and unemployed youths. When thousands of unemployed youths in Bihar are preparing for teachers' jobs, such decisions by the government are not just acceptable. The state government must review its decision," he added.

Kunal said that if the decision of the cabinet is justified by stating that Bihar has a dearth of talent, this puts a question mark on the quality of education in the state.

The Nitish Kumar government on Tuesday announced that people of any state can now apply for teaching jobs in government schools in Bihar. Earlier, only residents of Bihar were recruited as teachers in state-run schools.

