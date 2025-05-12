New Delhi [India], May 12 (ANI): Communist Party of India (Marxist) General Secretary MA Baby on Monday wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, urging him to convene a special session of Parliament to address the de-escalation of hostilities with Pakistan.

CPI(M) General Secretary MA Baby, in a letter to PM Modi, said, "I am writing to you in light of recent developments concerning the de-escalation of tensions and the announcement of a ceasefire between India and Pakistan. This announcement has brought a sense of relief to all sections of our nation, as well as to the peace-loving international community. However, several pressing concerns remain unaddressed, particularly regarding the terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir."

Also Read | Donald Trump Says Stopped Nuclear Conflict, Used Trade to End India-Pakistan Hostilities.

MA Baby stated that the US President's premature 'ceasefire announcement,' made before any Indian official statement, has raised serious concerns and requires clarification from the highest levels of the government.

"Additionally, the announcement by the President of the United States regarding the ceasefire, made prior to any official statement from our representatives, has raised serious concerns. It is an avowedly accepted policy of our country that we settle our disputes bilaterally, without allowing any third-party intervention. Therefore, this situation requires clear and authoritative clarification from the highest levels of our government," he added

Also Read | PM Modi Address to the Nation: Success of Operation Sindoor Dedicated to Indian Women, Says Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Watch Video).

CPI(M) General Secretary MA Baby has urged Prime Minister Modi to convene a special session of the Parliament, as already requested by the floor leaders of the CPI(M), and requested his personal participation in clarifying the government's position.

Operation Sindoor was launched on May 7 to strike multiple terror sites in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied-Kashmir after a deadly attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam last month in which 26 tourists were killed.

In addition to eliminating over 100 terrorists, the strikes targeted 11 Air bases inside Pakistan and inflicted significant damage on their military capabilities. The air, land and sea operations were carried out with calibrated restraint, with an emphasis on minimising civilian casualties.

This operation was a retaliatory response to the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, in which 26 civilians, including one Nepali national, were killed.

On Saturday, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said that Pakistan's Director General of Military Operations contacted his Indian counterpart. The two sides agreed to halt all military actions, on land, at sea, and in the air, effective from 5 pm. Misri noted that instructions have been issued to enforce the ceasefire.

However, hours after both countries agreed to stop all firing and military action on land, in the air, and sea, reports came of Pakistan violating the cessation of hostilities with India's air defence intercepting Pakistani drones amid a blackout in Srinagar.

At a special briefing, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said India takes "very serious note of these violations". India called upon Pakistan to take appropriate steps to address these violations and deal with the situation with seriousness and responsibility. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)