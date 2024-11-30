Allapuzha (Kerala) [India], November 30 (ANI): A Prominent CPM leader from Allapuzha, Bipin C Babu joins the Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) on Saturday.

Currently, a member of the Alappuzha District Panchayat and former Vice-President of the district panchayat, Bipin attended the BJP's organizational meeting alongside party leader K Surendran.

Also Read | Maharashtra Without CM for 8 Days Because Poll Verdict Against Wishes of People, Says Shiv Sena (UBT) Leader Sanjay Raut.

Bipin C Babu criticized the Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPM) for losing its secular character and being controlled by communal forces.

He also mentioned that the CPM has been taken over by certain faction leaders like G. Sudhakaran are in a pitiable condition within the party, and more members will leave the CPM in the coming days.

Also Read | Mumbai: Drunk Businessman Arrested for Ramming Car Into Police Barricades, Hitting Other Vehicles To Evade Checking in Andheri.

"The CPM has lost its secular character. The party is now controlled by communal forces. The development initiatives of the Modi government are genuinely beneficial to the common people. Unfortunately, CPM has been taken over by a certain faction, and the situation of leaders like G. Sudhakaran is a clear example of this. Even he is in a pitiable condition within the party. More members will leave the CPM in the coming days," he said.

"I cannot say if CPM Leader G. Sudhakaran will leave the party. As for me, I will resign from my position as a district panchayat member. My decision to join BJP is not motivated by positions or titles," he added.

He further accused CPM of being controlled by 'communal forces' and predicted that BJP will mark a breakthrough in the upcoming state election.

"The CPM in Alappuzha is controlled by communal elements, and the state leadership is oblivious to this. Despite writing to the leadership about the situation in Alappuzha, no action was taken. The BJP is witnessing significant growth in Kerala, and the upcoming parliamentary elections will mark a breakthrough for the party in the state," he said.

Meanwhile, BJP State President K Surendran claimed that Welfare pension funds are being misused in the tate, and exuded confidence that the BJP win in the upcoming election in the state.

"The by-election results have been a significant achievement for the BJP. Both the LDF and UDF have suffered setbacks, indicating cracks in their foundations. Welfare pension funds are being misused with the ruling party's support. Despite having over Rs1,000 crore in the state treasury, the government has done nothing for Wayanad. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and certain media outlets are merely trying to shift the blame onto the central government," he said.

On the Waqf encroachment, K Surendran said "The Waqf Board encroachment issue and Munambam matter are being swept under the carpet. The opposition is complicit in this effort. The government is attempting to resolve the matter through a judicial commission, but why is only Munambam being addressed under judicial purview? BJP will strongly protest against Waqf encroachments and will stand firm wherever such threats arise....We will transparently conduct organizational elections. Those spreading fake news and concocting false narratives will be proven wrong and will face disappointment." (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)