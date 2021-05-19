Berhampur (Odisha), May 19 (PTI) Continuing with its crackdown on the community feasts like marriage, death-related events, organised by people by defying COVID rules, the Ganjam administration has stopped at least 10 such revels in different places in the district in the last two days.

Around Rs 40,000 fine was collected from the organisers, sources said on Wednesday.

Acting on a tip off, the tehsildars and police conducted raids on such celebrations in different villages in Hinjili,Sheragada , Gothagaon (Patrapur) and Kalamba, Mala tentuali (Polasara) in the last two days, sources said.

Defying the COVID protocols, the organisers had arranged the party for the people of around 500 to 2000 numbers in different areas, said an officer.

"We have stopped the community feast. The cooked foods were distributed among the villagers at their doorstep," said inspector in-charge, Hinjili police station Abhimanyu Das.

The raids were intensified in the district following Ganjam collector Vijay Amruta Kulange direction to the tehsildars to crackdown on the marriage functions and other community feasts, hosted by giving a go-by to the COVID rules in the district.

He considered that the community revelery might be the super-spreader events of the coronavirus. Raids would be continued in the district, he said.

Ganjam district administration has banned the community feasts, while urging the organisers to distribute food through packets among the guests.

Moreover, the administration had earlier allowed only 50 persons to attend the functions, which was now reduced to 25 by the government.

District administration has also urged the organisers to ask their guests to get Covid tests done, preferably the rapid antigen test (RAT) prior to attending the functions.

The Collector has also asked the hosts not to allow the persons with symptoms of influenza like infection (ILI) and severe acute respiratory infection (SARI) to the marriage venues.

In addition to it, the vulnerable groups like persons above 65-year, children below 10 years, persons with co- morbidities and pregnant women are advised not to attend the functions, he said.

